915 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $232.47 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

