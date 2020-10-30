8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $30,518.91 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $121,865.40.

On Friday, October 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 228 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $3,777.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $103,455.47.

On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $53,510.65.

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.25 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

