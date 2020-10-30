8,150 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 549,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 300,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.