79 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $4,476,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $489.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 627.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.92.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.