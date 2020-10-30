7,477 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $279,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $672,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3,587.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

