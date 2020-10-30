640 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $292.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

