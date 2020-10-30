629 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $436.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $475.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,775 shares of company stock worth $59,697,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

