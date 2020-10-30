6,193 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.