5,883 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. AXA raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $145.63 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $156.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

