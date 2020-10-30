45,100 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.