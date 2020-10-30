422 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.93.

Shares of NOW opened at $510.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $533.37. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $1,550,014.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

