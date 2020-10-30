4,051 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $114.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

