3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

NYSE MMM opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average is $157.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

