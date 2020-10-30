38,800 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

LPLA opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.