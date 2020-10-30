3,753 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

