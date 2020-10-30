3,117 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,900,000 after buying an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,296,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.