2,580 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL opened at $228.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.