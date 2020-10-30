2,334 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT opened at $97.17 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

