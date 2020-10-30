2,174 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $979,324.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,602.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $192,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,787,806 shares of company stock worth $145,499,943. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $92.01 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.