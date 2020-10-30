2,085 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $46,054,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $228.02 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

