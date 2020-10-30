200,000 Shares in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $308,000.

OTCMKTS DFHTU opened at $10.52 on Friday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

