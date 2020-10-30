$17.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.71 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.32 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

NYSE:WFC opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

