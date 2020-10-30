16,427 Shares in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Horizon National by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 228.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. First Horizon National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.