15,593 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 307.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 559.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

