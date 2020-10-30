140166 Reiterates Neutral Rating for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

140166 reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 50.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

