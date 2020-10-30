1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €18.15 ($21.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.08.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

