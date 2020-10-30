$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.95. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.