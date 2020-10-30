$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Bank7 reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank7 will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank7.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Bank7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank7 by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSVN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

