$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.68.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

