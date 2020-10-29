Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $287,113.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zynga by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 358.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

