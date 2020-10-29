ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Update

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 206.9% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZTCOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

