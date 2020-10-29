Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $150.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 833.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $235,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.1% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.