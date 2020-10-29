Zillow Group (ZG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zillow Group stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

