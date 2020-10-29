Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $90.28 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

