Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Update

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Zelira Therapeutics
