Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.39 ($88.70).

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €80.86 ($95.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.24. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

