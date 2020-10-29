Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 218.2% in October

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.