Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Hold

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VERO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

VERO stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% during the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

