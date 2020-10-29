Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to “Hold”

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Unifi will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,638.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,682.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 10,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $133,199.80. Insiders purchased a total of 23,535 shares of company stock worth $302,068 over the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.