Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Hold

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $392,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 721,805 shares in the company, valued at $35,418,971.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $777,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,188,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

