Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) to “Buy”

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murata Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRAAY opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

