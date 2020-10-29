Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $88.82 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.74.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $409,332 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 439,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 349,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

