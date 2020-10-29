Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to “Buy”

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 208,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 98.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

