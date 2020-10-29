Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to “Strong-Buy”

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $487.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Align Technologies exited the third quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected results despite the challenging business environment. It saw significantly higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners amid the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Partnerships and strategic product launches were also impressive. The potential of the company’s Invisalign portfolio and strong solvency position buoy optimism. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $439.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $475.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.04, for a total transaction of $2,320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,775 shares of company stock valued at $59,697,477. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

