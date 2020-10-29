Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Hold

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:HHC opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.61.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.81. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

