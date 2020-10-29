Zacks Investment Research Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SKM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 91.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after buying an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

