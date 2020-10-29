Zacks Investment Research Lowers RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RDHL. ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $293,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

