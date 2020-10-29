Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGO. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

