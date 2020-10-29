Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BRF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BRF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

