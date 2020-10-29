Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Atlas Copco to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ATLKY opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

